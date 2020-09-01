Xbox Series X, Series S “Relevant” News to Come Before Tokyo Game Show 2020 Showcase – Rumor

An Xbox Showcase has been confirmed today for the Tokyo Game Show 2020, but it seems like we will be getting Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S relevant news before the showcase.

Klobrille, a well-known Xbox insider, revealed today that more relevant news will be coming before the showcase, which will be held on September 24th. A later tweet seems to confirm that these will be Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S news.

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be kicked-off on September 24 by the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase. https://t.co/ix2hv5mwM8 — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 1, 2020

There will be relevant Xbox news earlier. — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 1, 2020

Xbox Series X|S — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 1, 2020

The Xbox Series X releases this November worldwide, and plenty of details on the console have been revealed so far. The same cannot be said about the Xbox Series S, which has been mentioned in a somewhat official capacity in the past few weeks but has yet to be officially confirmed. If the second next-generation console from Microsoft is releasing alongside the Xbox Series X, it will likely be revealed very soon.

August was supposed to be a busy month for Microsoft, as the company was going to announce the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X pricing. The Halo Infinite delay, however, disrupted the company's plans.

Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

The Xbox Series X launches this November worldwide. A precise release date and pricing information have yet to be revealed.