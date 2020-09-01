Microsoft Once Again ‘Self-Leaks’ Its Xbox Series S ‘Lockhart’ Console Via Xbox Game Pass Card

From the looks of it, Microsoft has once again ‘leaked’ its, yet to be announced, budget version of the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S.

Remember last month’s ‘robot white’ Xbox controller packing leak that mentioned Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, codenamed ‘Project Lockhart’? Fast forward one month and we might very well have another leak that comes directly from Microsoft.

Twitter user ‘Brendan’ (@BraviaryBrendan) purchased a new Xbox controller directly from the Microsoft online store, and allegedly, with it came a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Trial Card that directly mentions Microsoft’s not-so-secret, unconfirmed Xbox Series S.

Here’s some tea to add onto this: I bought this controller directly from Microsoft online. Bruh momento. — Brendan (@BraviaryBrendan) September 1, 2020

“Includes Xbox Live Gold and unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10", the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial code mentions.

As said, Microsoft has yet to officially confirm the budget version of the series X, but this new ‘leak’ further adds to the proof that Microsoft initially intended to reveal the console earlier on.

Recent rumors claim that 'Lockhart' is packed with 7.5GB of useable memory, 4 TFLOPs of graphical computing power with support for hardware Ray Tracing. According to the well-known The Verge journalist Tom Warren, the console will sport 20 CUs and will be vastly more powerful than Microsoft’s current flag-ship console, the Xbox One X.

As covered earlier today, Microsoft will likely reveal more Xbox Series X/S related news before this month’s Tokyo Game Show 2020 showcase, which will be held on September 24.

Microsoft is planning to release the Xbox Series X this November, but an exact release date and pricing have yet to be revealed. We've included the official specs of the console down below: