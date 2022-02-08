Base Galaxy Tab S8 Will Not Feature AMOLED Technology, Likely to Reduce Production Costs

Samsung is perhaps the only company right now giving attention to premium Android tablets, which is why in a short time, the company is expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new lineup will include a total of three models, and according to the latest information that we have stumbled across, the base model will not feature AMOLED technology like the remaining two. While that might be disappointing to hear, we can understand why the company had to make this decision.

Samsung Expected to Use TFT Display Technology Instead

We have known for a while that the smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family will ship with an 11-inch display. Previously, we assumed that just like the Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, this model would ship with an AMOLED panel because Samsung maintained this practice with the Galaxy Tab S7 launch. Not on this occasion because, according to Sam, the 11-inch tablet will ship with a TFT screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600.

That is a whole lot of pixels for a tablet of this size, so hopefully, the TFT panels Samsung uses will also deliver on color accuracy and a decent amount of brightness. Do not, however, expect this display technology to be superior to the AMOLED variant used on the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as with these two models, expect higher brightness levels, improved color accuracy, deeper blacks, and overall, an enjoyable experience.

● Galaxy Tab S8: 11" TFT Screen with 2560x1600 resolution ● Galaxy Tab S8+: 12.4" AMOLED Screen with 2800x1752 resolution ● Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 14.6" AMOLED Screen with 2960x1848 resolution — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) February 8, 2022

AMOLED technology is costlier to produce on a large scale compared to TFT, so Samsung is likely aiming to bring down the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 at some compromise. Thankfully, we reported earlier that the base version would ship with S Pen support, and not just this, but the stylus’ latency will be 9ms, making it significantly faster than the 26ms limit on the Galaxy Tab S7.

Unfortunately, the lack of an AMOLED screen will not be the only disappointing aspect of the Galaxy Tab S8 for some people. A previous report claims that all three models will ship without a charger, but at least Samsung is compensating by bundling an S Pen if that is important to you. It is not clear if the same model will have a high refresh rate screen, but we will find out shortly, before, during, or after the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, so stay tuned.

News Source: Sam