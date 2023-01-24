Samsung to Introduce Smartphone OLED Touchscreen Technology to Laptops Next Week

It was previously reported that Apple plans to debut iPad and MacBook models with an OLED panel as soon as next year. While Apple's transition could take time, the Korean giant is gearing up to mass-produce OLED displays for laptops that directly integrate touch sensors in the panel. Samsung could introduce the technology in its upcoming Galaxy Book laptops as soon as February 3.

Samsung to launch first OLED laptop with integrated touchscreen next week amidst rumors of an OLED MacBook

Samsung's jump to the OLED bandwagon for laptop displays is a move that many companies will take advantage of. As mentioned earlier, Apple is planning to use specific OLED displays in its iPad Pro lineup as well as the MacBook in the near future, and Samsung is slated to be prioritizing the development of the panels.

Samsung's OLED panels use on-cell touch AMOLED technology that allows the display to be thinner. Previously, a touchscreen film had to be added on top of the panel for touch controls. With the latest feat, the OLED panel will be the first of its kind in the world to integrate touch sensors. The panels are expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes with the capability to support 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (via ZDNet).

Apple has been using Samsung's OLED panels in its high-end iPhones since the launch of the iPhone X. It is now rumored that the Cupertino giant is planning to use OLED technology in future iPad Pro and MacBook models. According to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch the first OLED MacBook as soon as next year. Take note that the analyst did not specify the MacBook model. However, display analyst Ross Young recently stated that Apple will use OLED displays in the 13-inch MacBook Air next year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that the company is working to bring touchscreens to the Mac. He goes on to say that Apple will launch the MacBook Air with an OLED touchscreen in 2025.

Samsung's move to introduce an OLED panel with integrated touchscreens could give Apple the push to use the technology in its MacBook and iPad Pro models. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details.