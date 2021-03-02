Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Patch 1.27 Introduces Performance Improvements, Keyboard and Mouse Prompts and More
A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch is now live, introducing new performance improvements and more.
The biggest addition introduced by the 1.27 patch is support for keyboard and mouse input icons. The lack of these prompts was one of the biggest issues found in the PC version of the game, so it's nice to finally see it fixed.
Additional Features
・Added support for keyboard & mouse input icons
This setting can be switched via “System” ⇒ “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” ⇒ “Control Icons”
The Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition new update also introduces further performance improvements for High Quality Effects setting and some additional fixes. You can find all the details below.
Bug Fixes
・Fixed an issue which prevented Burst Counters from being used against certain enemies’ Burst Attacks when “Frame Rate Cap” was set to 120
・Further improvements have been made to address the issue of frame rate degradation when “Effect Quality” is set to “High” in “Graphics Settings”
・Shadows are now enabled in cutscenes even when the "Shadows" setting in "Graphics Settings" is set to "OFF"
・Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the fog in stages to appear brighter than expected
・The screen resolution of 1366x768 can now be selected when the desktop resolution is 1360x768
・Changed the settings in “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” ⇒ “Key Configuration” for camera operation via mouse in “Photo mode”
・Fixed an issue where some effects would not display in the cutscene, “A Summons to War”
・Fixed an issue that occurred with facial expressions while using the “Dragon Ninja” Transformation
・The window menu is no longer included in the image data copied to the clipboard when posting character creation settings on Twitter
・Other minor bug fixes
Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.
UNLEASH YOUR DARKNESS
Experience the thrill of taking on hordes of fearsome yokai in a battle to the death in this brutal masocore Action RPG. Create your own original protagonist and embark on an adventure that will take you through devastated locales across Japan during the Sengoku period.
Much like the previous title which garnered much praise from fans and critics alike, Nioh 2 contains an original profound story surrounding military commanders from the Sengoku period. However, Nioh 2 goes above and beyond its predecessor by including the new Yokai Shift ability which allows the protagonist to utilize new powerful forms to defeat even the most formidable yokai in battle. New to Nioh 2, your enemies can now create a Dark Realm which raises the stakes of battle and creates new challenges for your protagonist to overcome. We hope you enjoy conquering fearsome monsters as you unleash your darkness in the world of Nioh 2.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 9.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter