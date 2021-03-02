Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Patch 1.27 Introduces Performance Improvements, Keyboard and Mouse Prompts and More

A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch is now live, introducing new performance improvements and more.

The biggest addition introduced by the 1.27 patch is support for keyboard and mouse input icons. The lack of these prompts was one of the biggest issues found in the PC version of the game, so it's nice to finally see it fixed.

Additional Features ・Added support for keyboard & mouse input icons

This setting can be switched via “System” ⇒ “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” ⇒ “Control Icons”

The Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition new update also introduces further performance improvements for High Quality Effects setting and some additional fixes. You can find all the details below.

Bug Fixes ・Fixed an issue which prevented Burst Counters from being used against certain enemies’ Burst Attacks when “Frame Rate Cap” was set to 120 ・Further improvements have been made to address the issue of frame rate degradation when “Effect Quality” is set to “High” in “Graphics Settings” ・Shadows are now enabled in cutscenes even when the "Shadows" setting in "Graphics Settings" is set to "OFF" ・Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the fog in stages to appear brighter than expected ・The screen resolution of 1366x768 can now be selected when the desktop resolution is 1360x768 ・Changed the settings in “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” ⇒ “Key Configuration” for camera operation via mouse in “Photo mode” ・Fixed an issue where some effects would not display in the cutscene, “A Summons to War” ・Fixed an issue that occurred with facial expressions while using the “Dragon Ninja” Transformation ・The window menu is no longer included in the image data copied to the clipboard when posting character creation settings on Twitter ・Other minor bug fixes

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.