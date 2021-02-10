Nioh 2 – the Complete Edition PC Update 1.25.1 Introduces Performance Improvements, Crashing Fixes and More

The first Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition update has gone live today for the PC version of the game, introducing some welcome performance improvements and fixes.

The 1.25.1 update introduces a new option that lets the user change the confirmation button and fixes several issues such as mouse sensitivity issues and resolution selection issues.

・The confirmation button can now be changed from “Controls” ・Fixed an issue where the lock-on target would switch when the mouse was moved, even if the “Move Camera/Switch Lock-On Target” setting was changed to an option other than “Move Mouse” in “Keyboard & Mouse Settings”. ・Fixed an issue where the mouse sensitivity could become so high that it became impossible to change the settings ・Fixed an issue which sometimes prevented the selection of certain resolutions and caused the game screen to be cut off due to the Windows settings

The Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition 1.21.1 update also brings fixes for crashing issues and some very welcome performance improvements.

・Fixed an issue which made the game prone to crashing in certain environments

※ If the game repeatedly crashes in a specific place, please try the following:

・Right-click on “Nioh 2 Complete Edition” in the Steam client ⇒ “Properties” ⇒ “Local File” ⇒ “Verify Integrity of Game Files” ・Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when displaying the descriptions of equipment special effects. ・Alleviated the issue where the frame rate tended to drop when "Effect Quality" was set to "High" in "Graphics Settings".

※We are continuing to investigate and address this issue ・Reduced the tendency for the game to run slowly when certain attacks hit the walls ・Fixed an issue that caused black bars to appear on the left and right sides of the screen during multiplayer on ultra-wide monitors.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam.