Nioh 2 Remastered Complete Edition Looks Great in New 4K Gameplay Footage

New Nioh 2 Remastered Complete Edition gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing the soon to be released PlayStation 5 game.

The new 4K, 60 FPS footage, which can be watched below, focuses on the game's very first mission, providing a very quick overview of its basic mechanics as well. The PlayStation 5 version clearly looks better than the original PlayStation 4 release, also thanks to the increased resolution.

Nioh 2 recently received a brand new update that introduced new content to the game, such as additional floors for the Depths of the Underworld and some balance tweaks.

Additional elements Added 6th and subsequent layers to “Naraku Jigoku / Deep”

Add a new picture scroll

Added a copy of “Old Woman Tengu”

* If you clear a certain mission in “Taichi Samurai Secret History”, it will appear in “Trading” of “Hidden Tea Room”.

* You can play “Taichi Samurai Secret History” by purchasing the additional content “Taichi Samurai Secret History” or “Nioh 2 Season Pass”.

Nioh 2 Remastered Complete Edition launches on February 5th alongside the Collection, which includes both entries in the series, and the PC version of the game. The original game is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.