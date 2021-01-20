Nioh 2 1.23 Update Adds Double and Triple Boss Fights to the Depths of the Underworld, Tweaks Weapons and More

A new Nioh 2 update is now live on PlayStation 4, introducing new content, balance tweaks, and more.

The 1.23 update introduces new floors to the Depths of the Underworld, not only bringing back the double boss fights seen in the original Nioh but also triple boss fights for the ultimate challenge.

Nioh 2 Features Cross-Gen Crossplay Between PS4 and PS5, But No Crossplay with PC

Additional elements Added 6th and subsequent layers to “Naraku Jigoku / Deep”

Add a new picture scroll

Added a copy of “Old Woman Tengu”

* If you clear a certain mission in “Taichi Samurai Secret History”, it will appear in “Trading” of “Hidden Tea Room”.

* You can play “Taichi Samurai Secret History” by purchasing the additional content “Taichi Samurai Secret History” or “Nioh 2 Season Pass”.

The Nioh 2 1.23 update also introduces tons of balance tweaks for all weapons and bug fixes. Unfortunately, English update notes have yet to be shared. You can find the Japanese ones on the game's Official website.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide, and will soon receive a PlayStation 5 upgrade that will introduce graphics improvements, higher frame rate support, and more. The game is also hitting Steam as Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition on February 5th.