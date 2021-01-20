Nioh 2 1.23 Update Adds Double and Triple Boss Fights to the Depths of the Underworld, Tweaks Weapons and More
A new Nioh 2 update is now live on PlayStation 4, introducing new content, balance tweaks, and more.
The 1.23 update introduces new floors to the Depths of the Underworld, not only bringing back the double boss fights seen in the original Nioh but also triple boss fights for the ultimate challenge.
Additional elements
- Added 6th and subsequent layers to “Naraku Jigoku / Deep”
- Add a new picture scroll
- Added a copy of “Old Woman Tengu”
- * If you clear a certain mission in “Taichi Samurai Secret History”, it will appear in “Trading” of “Hidden Tea Room”.
- * You can play “Taichi Samurai Secret History” by purchasing the additional content “Taichi Samurai Secret History” or “Nioh 2 Season Pass”.
The Nioh 2 1.23 update also introduces tons of balance tweaks for all weapons and bug fixes. Unfortunately, English update notes have yet to be shared. You can find the Japanese ones on the game's Official website.
Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide, and will soon receive a PlayStation 5 upgrade that will introduce graphics improvements, higher frame rate support, and more. The game is also hitting Steam as Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition on February 5th.
Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition also benefits from the many quality of life improvements and balance tweaks that have been introduced since the game's original release, resulting in a very polished gameplay experience. The same amount of polish seems to have been placed into the PC port of the game, with support for ultrawide resolutions, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls. Koei Tecmo is not known for releasing amazing console-to-PC ports, but it seems like the publisher will deliver with Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition: in around 15 hours, I did not encounter any major issue, and there is still plenty of time left for further polishing.
