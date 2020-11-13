The Nioh Collection Announced for PlayStation 5 With 4K Resolution, 120 FPS Support; Nioh 2 Complete Edition Confirmed for PC

The two entries in the Nioh series are hitting PlayStation 5 this coming February as part of The Nioh Collection.

A new post on the Official PlayStation Blog today confirmed that The Nioh Collection, releasing on February 5th, 2021, will include both Nioh and Nioh 2 complete with all their DLC packs, 4K resolution, and 120 FPS support.

For everyone that recently purchased the PlayStation 5 console, you will be able to experience the complete Nioh 2 adventure in Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, along with a remastered version of the first entry in the series: Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition. If you would like all of this content in one convenient place, we have the perfect title for all of your Nioh needs. Get ready to relive the entire series with all DLC included for both titles in The Nioh Collection for PlayStation 5. All of the titles available on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution for crystal clear visuals, up to 120 FPS gameplay for silky smooth combat, ultra-fast load times and the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 versions to pick up your journey right where you left off.

It has also been confirmed that owners of Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition, which releases on February 5th alongside The Nioh Collection, will be able to upgrade to Nioh 2 - Remastered at no additional cost.

For those of you who are looking to continue your demon slaying journey in Nioh 2 onto PlayStation 5 from your PlayStation 4, there are two upgrade routes for you to take: Players that own Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition on PS4 can upgrade to Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5 at no additional cost.

Players that own Nioh 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the base game – Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5, and receive the PS5 version of any DLC expansions they own on PS4.

Koei Tecmo also confirmed that Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is also hitting Steam on February 5th, complete with 4K, Ultrawide, HDR, and 144hz monitor support and more.

#Nioh2CE launches on February 5, 2021 (On PC Steam)Will include:

- 4K Ultra-HD support

- Ultra wide-screen compatibility

- HDR monitor support

- 144Hz monitor support

- consistent 120 FPS on compatible systems

- full mouse and keyboard customization#KTfamily #Nioh2 #Nioh2PC pic.twitter.com/KP6K3jHK4h — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) November 13, 2020

The Nioh Collection and Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition release on February 5th worldwide.