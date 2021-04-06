Nintendo just rolled out Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.0 globally but release notes for the firmware update are almost nonexistent.

The update being version 12.0.0 should indicate that this is a major update for Nintendo’s popular hybrid platform, but the release notes only mention that it fixes a save data backup feature. If the patch notes are to be believed, the firmware update doesn’t even add more stability to the Switch – quite uncommon since Nintendo has been making the Switch as stable as a brick house over the past four years (pun intended).

It’s likely, however, that, as with most major Switch updates, the new system update includes under-the-hood changes or fixes that haven’t been included in the release notes. We guess time will tell what these changes include. Of course, we’ll update as soon as we learn more about this new system update. For now, we’ve included the official release notes for this update down below:

Ver. 12.0.0 (Released April 5, 2021) We fixed the issue with the save data backup feature, where in rare cases, the automatic backup of save data is interrupted if a communication error occurs during completion of the save data backup process. For steps on how to check if the error is occurring or what to do if the error has already occurred, you may find this information helpful

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo released its hybrid platform back in March of 2017. Recent reports suggest that the company is planning to release a new 4K Switch model using NVIDIA’s DLSS upscaling tech combined with a 7-inch Samsung OLED display by the end of this year. The new model is also said to pack a better CPU and more memory. According to Bloomberg, the new model is to be sold for $349/€399.

Nintendo hasn’t officially commented on this rumored new Switch “Pro” model.