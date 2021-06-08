Nintendo Switch system update 12.0.3 has been rolled out by Nintendo and here’s what it does.

After last month’s minor 12.0.2 firmware update, we today got another minor system update for Nintendo’s hybrid platform. According to the official release notes, the new firmware only improves the system’s general stability, but according to Switch dataminer @Oatmealdome, the new system update also addresses error 2123-1502 when accessing the Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.0 Released But its Release Notes Are Almost Nonexistent

In addition to the above, the new 12.0.3 firmware update also packs new additions to the platform’s bad words list.

“The 12.0.3 update fixes error code 2123-1502 when accessing the eShop, according to Nintendo”, the dataminer writes. “Appears some have been getting this error lately.”

Down below you’ll find Nintendo’s official release notes for the new system update, albeit almost nonexistent once again.

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.3 Release Notes (Released June 7, 2021) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo launched the console back in March of 2017 with a Lite version of the hybrid platform releasing in 2019. Recent rumors suggest that a new Switch model, the New Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ model, will be launched later this year. This new model is said to pack a Samsung OLED display alongside upgraded hardware and support for NVIDIA’s DLSS tech in order to upscale visuals to 4K resolution in docked mode.