Firmware/Driver Updates Released This Week for Surface Laptop 3 (AMD), Book 2 and Go 2
Microsoft has released firmware and driver updates for different Surface products this week focusing on system stability and performance improvements. Some of the updates began rolling out last week, however, the Windows maker has only now updated the release notes.
Surface Go 2 updates are live for devices running Windows 10 November 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface - Firmware - 1.0.1.1
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|1.0.1.1
|Intel - Net – 21.110.3.2
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz – Network Adapters
|21.110.3.2
|Intel Corporation –Bluetooth – 21.110.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) – Bluetooth
|21.110.0.3
|Surface - Firmware - 2.49.139.0
|Surface Dock Firmware Update
|2.49.139.0
|Surface - Extension - 5.5.0.0
|(Firmware update extension) - no Device Manager notes
|5.5.0.0
|Surface PD - Firmware - 2.6.0.0
|Surface PD Controller
|2.6.0.0
For more details, head over to the official support document.
Surface Laptop 3 updates for devices with AMD processor
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - Display - 26.20.12061.1000
|AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics - Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.12061.1000
|Surface - System devices - 6.94.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device - System devices
|6.94.139.0
|Surface - Monitor - 4.28.139.0
|Surface Panel - Monitor
|4.28.139.0
|Surface - Firmware - 14.102.139.0
|Surface Keyboard - Firmware
|14.102.139.0
|Surface - Firmware - 1.2547.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.2547.140.0
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - SoftwareComponent - 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application - Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.8936.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8936.1
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.6
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension - no Device Manager notes
|6.1.0.6
These above updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 devices with AMD processors running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. Go to Settings > System > About to confirm which processor is in your Surface Laptop 3.
Surface Book 2, October 30 updates
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - SoftwareComponent - 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application - Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.8936.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8936.1
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.6
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension - no Device Manager notes
|6.1.0.6
|Surface – System – 6.94.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|6.94.139.0
Before installing these updates, do note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. For more details, head over to these release notes.
