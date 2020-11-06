Microsoft has released firmware and driver updates for different Surface products this week focusing on system stability and performance improvements. Some of the updates began rolling out last week, however, the Windows maker has only now updated the release notes.

Surface Go 2 updates are live for devices running Windows 10 November 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface - Firmware - 1.0.1.1 Surface UEFI - Firmware 1.0.1.1 Improves system stability. Intel - Net – 21.110.3.2 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz – Network Adapters 21.110.3.2 Improves Wi-Fi stability and addresses issues related to the system bugcheck. Intel Corporation –Bluetooth – 21.110.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) – Bluetooth 21.110.0.3 Improves Bluetooth stability. Surface - Firmware - 2.49.139.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update 2.49.139.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability. Surface - Extension - 5.5.0.0 (Firmware update extension) - no Device Manager notes 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability. Surface PD - Firmware - 2.6.0.0 Surface PD Controller 2.6.0.0 Updates the USB-type C power delivery profile.

For more details, head over to the official support document.

More PCs Blocked: Microsoft and Intel Report a Fresh Windows 10 Bug Affecting v2004 and v20H2

Surface Laptop 3 updates for devices with AMD processor

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - Display - 26.20.12061.1000 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics - Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.12061.1000 Improves graphics performance and the display resolution through 3rd party docks. Surface - System devices - 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves integration between system services. Surface - Monitor - 4.28.139.0 Surface Panel - Monitor 4.28.139.0 Improves the device color profile performance. Surface - Firmware - 14.102.139.0 Surface Keyboard - Firmware 14.102.139.0 Resolves USB- type C connection conflict that can affect keyboard functionality. Surface - Firmware - 1.2547.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 1.2547.140.0 Improves system performance and resolves associated system bugcheck. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - SoftwareComponent - 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application - Software components 11.0.6000.92 Improves audio performance while streaming content. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.8936.1 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers 6.0.8936.1 Improves audio performance while streaming content. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.6 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension - no Device Manager notes 6.1.0.6 Improves integration between system services.

These above updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 devices with AMD processors running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. Go to Settings > System > About to confirm which processor is in your Surface Laptop 3.

Surface Book 2, October 30 updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - SoftwareComponent - 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application - Software components 11.0.6000.92 Improves audio performance while streaming content. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.8936.1 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers 6.0.8936.1 Improves audio performance and resolves associated system bugcheck. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.6 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension - no Device Manager notes 6.1.0.6 Improves integration between system services. Surface – System – 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves integration between system services.

Before installing these updates, do note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. For more details, head over to these release notes.