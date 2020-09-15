Nintendo Releases New Nintendo Switch System Update 10.2.0 That Once Again Improves the System’s General Stability
Nintendo Switch System Update 10.2.0 has just been deployed and you’ll only have to guess once on what it does.
That’s right – like most new Nintendo Switch firmware updates, and in a similar fashion as Sony’s PlayStation 4 system updates, the latest Switch system update once again improves the system’s general stability. We’re pretty sure that it does more than that, but the official release notes only don’t make mention of that. Nonetheless, we’ve included them down below.
Nintendo Switch System Update 10.2.0 (Released September 14, 2020)
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
The new system update will be automatically downloaded to your Switch while it's connected online. If not, players can download the update manually via the Switch’s System Update option in the System settings.
As covered yesterday, the Nintendo Switch is on an absolute sales rampage in the US – the system has been the best-selling console for quite some time now, beating both the PS4 and Xbox One fair and square. On top of that, the NPD reported that the Switch broke the dollar sales record for August, which was previously set by the Nintendo Wii back in 2008.
The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite are available globally now – if you can get ahold of one.
Introducing Nintendo Switch, the new home video game system from Nintendo. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers.
PLAY ANYWHERE
Home Gaming System
At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.
On-the-Go
Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home. You can also enjoy the same great games in tabletop mode by using the included stand to prop the system up.
New Play Styles
Remove the detachable Joy-Con from either side of Nintendo Switch for more play styles:
- One player can use a Joy-Con in each hand
- Two players can each take one
- Multiple Joy-Con can be employed by numerous people for a variety of gameplay options (additional Joy-Con sold separately)
- Slip a set of Joy-Con into a Joy-Con grip accessory, mirroring a more traditional controller. Or, select an optional Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
Bring together up to 8 Nintendo Switch systems for local face-to-face multiplayer.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter