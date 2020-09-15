Nintendo Releases New Nintendo Switch System Update 10.2.0 That Once Again Improves the System’s General Stability

Nintendo Switch System Update 10.2.0 has just been deployed and you’ll only have to guess once on what it does.

That’s right – like most new Nintendo Switch firmware updates, and in a similar fashion as Sony’s PlayStation 4 system updates, the latest Switch system update once again improves the system’s general stability. We’re pretty sure that it does more than that, but the official release notes only don’t make mention of that. Nonetheless, we’ve included them down below.

Nintendo Switch System Update 10.2.0 (Released September 14, 2020) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The new system update will be automatically downloaded to your Switch while it's connected online. If not, players can download the update manually via the Switch’s System Update option in the System settings.

As covered yesterday, the Nintendo Switch is on an absolute sales rampage in the US – the system has been the best-selling console for quite some time now, beating both the PS4 and Xbox One fair and square. On top of that, the NPD reported that the Switch broke the dollar sales record for August, which was previously set by the Nintendo Wii back in 2008.

The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite are available globally now – if you can get ahold of one.