Nintendo Switch Pro Leaked SoC Model Number Suggest It Will Feature a Customized NVIDIA Tegra Orin Chip – Rumor

The Nintendo Switch Pro SoC model number may have been leaked online, revealing some additional details on the yet to be announced console.

The extremely reliable kopite7kimi recently posted on Twitter as a die shot of the NVIDIA Tegra Orin Chip, whose model number is T234. According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch Pro will feature a T239 chip, which will be a customized Orin Chip.

Nintendo Switch Pro Docked Performance Will Be Optimized for 1440p Resolution; DLSS May Be Locked Out at Launch – Rumor

This is a preliminary picture of T234 in Wikipedia. Very clear.

So why do we always guess?

Nintendo will use a customized one, T239. pic.twitter.com/Qp5Im5udlQ — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 11, 2021

The NVIDIA Tegra Orin chip is considerably more powerful than the current Nintendo Switch chip. The Orin Chip is based on the Ampere architecture and it features a GPU sporting 2.048 CUDA Cores and a CPU sporting 12x ARM Cortex-A78AE cores. As the yet-to-be-announced console is apparently going to use a customized version of the chip, we should expect the specs to be different.

Last week, a new rumor circulating online suggested that the Nintendo Switch Pro GPU will be clocked at almost 1 GHz in docked mode, and at 768 MHz in handheld mode. Additionally, NVIDIA DLSS will also be supported, but it may not be available at launch.

There is information that the GPU clock that will go into the Switch Pro is almost 1Ghz. Existing switch clock corrects. 768 MHz. It is said that it can realize up to 720p 120 frames in Nintendo Switch Pro portable mode. However, it is said that it will come out with a compromise by fixing 60 frames at 720p due to the maintenance problem. Performance in stationary mode is known to be optimized for the current 1440p resolution. It was said that Nvidia's latest technology would be included, but due to various problems, it may be applied only in the stationary mode or may come out sealed at the time of release.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.