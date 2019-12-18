NVIDIA has just announced their latest DRIVE AGX Orin platform which is powered by the Orin SOC, a chip featuring NVIDIA's next-generation GPU architecture, ARM Hercules CPU cores and lots of AI performance. The platform is aimed at autonomous vehicles and robots and should deliver much better performance and higher efficiency than the DRIVE Pegasus boards.

NVIDIA's Next-Generation GPU Architecture & ARM Hercules Cores Power The Orin SOC Featured on DRIVE AGX Orin

The platform consists of the next-generation Orin SOC which replaces Drive PX Pegasus. The Drive PX Pegasus board was comprised of multiple Xavier SOCs and Turing GPUs and featured 320 TOPs at 500W. The singular Orin SOC aims to deliver 200 TOPs of performance on a single chip, featuring a massive 17 billion transistors and delivering roughly 7 times the performance of NVIDIA's Xavier SOCs. For comparison, the biggest consumer-grade GPUs that are currently in production, the Volta GV100, and the Turing TU102 have transistor counts of 21.1 Billion & 18.6 Billion, respectively.

NVIDIA partners with Tencent on START Cloud Gaming Service for Chinese Market

NVIDIA hasn't specifically stated which next-generation GPU they are using on the Orin SOC but it should be noted that NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs are slated for launch in the coming year, featuring a sub-12nm process node and offering much bigger architectural upgrade than the one we saw from Volta to Turing. The Xavier SOC was also the first product announced which publicly mentioned the Volta GPU so it's no surprise that its successor, Orin, would be the first product announced with the next-gen Ampere GPU.

Xavier featured a total of 7 billion transistors on a 16nm die along with 8 custom ARM64 cores. The Orin SOC is a much denser chip than Xavier which confirms that it isn't just a 12nm shrink but a 7nm (EUV) part which allows for such a drastic uplift in its transistor density. ARM has also shown in their roadmap that Hercules CPUs can be made on either 7nm or 5nm process, giving NVIDIA the flexibility needed to build the Orin SOC. The Hercules cores are also stated to be 10% faster than the Deimos 7nm cores.

Habana Labs – Artificial Intelligence Firm Acquired by Intel

“Creating a safe autonomous vehicle is perhaps society’s greatest computing challenge,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The amount of investment required to deliver autonomous vehicles has grown exponentially, and the complexity of the task requires a scalable, programmable, software-defined AI platform like Orin.” “NVIDIA’s long-term commitment to the transportation industry, along with its innovative end-to-end platform and tools, has resulted in a vast ecosystem — virtually every company working on AVs is utilizing NVIDIA in its compute stack,” said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Navigant Research. “Orin looks to be a significant step forward that should help enable the next great chapter in this ever improving technology story.” via NVIDIA

NVIDIA states that the DRIVE AGX Orin is compatible and scalable to Level 2 and up to Level 5 self-driving vehicles. It is also designed to handle numerous applications and DNN / AI workloads while achieving systematic safety standards such as ISO 26262 ASIL-D. Just like Xavier before it, the Orin SOC is scheduled to be featured in vehicles going in production in 2022 which is one year after its announcement. This means that the production of Orin should commence earlier than that and more possibly in late 2021.

NVIDIA Drive PX Generation Comparison:

Product Name NVIDIA Drive PX NVIDIA Drive PX 2 NVIDIA Drive Xavier NVIDIA Drive Pegasus NVIDIA Drive AGX Orin SOC Name Tegra X1 Parker Xavier Xavier Orin Process Technology 20nm SOC 16nm FinFET 12nm FinFET 12nm FinFET TBA SOC Transistors 2 Billion (Tegra X1) N/A 7 Billion (Xavier) 7 Billion (Xavier) 17 Billion (Orin) GPU Architecture Maxwell (256 Core) Pascal (256 Core) Volta (512 Core) Volta (512 Core) Ampere? CPU 16 Core ARM CPU 12 Core ARM CPU 8 Core ARM CPU 16 Core ARM CPU TBA CPU Architecture 8x Cortex A57

8x Cortex A53 4x Denver

8x Cortex A57 Carmel ARM64 8 Core CPU (8 MB L2 + 4 MB L3) Carmel ARM64 8 Core CPU (8 MB L2 + 4 MB L3) ARM Herclues Cores Compute DLTOPs N/A 20 DLTOPs 30 TOPs 320 TOPs 200 TOPs Total Chips 2 x Tegra X1 2 x Tegra X2

2 x Pascal MXM GPUs 1 x Xavier 2 x Volta

2 x Turing 1 x Ampere System Memory LPDDR4 8 GB LPDDR4 (50+ GB/s) 16 GB 256-bit LPDDR4 TBA Graphics Memory N/A 4 GB GDDR5 (80+ GB/s) 137 GB/s 1 TB/s LPDDR4+GDDR6 TDP 20W 80W 30W 500W TBA

Xavier was also announced back in 2016 but featured in products available by end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. With that said, the GPUs powered by Volta was also available a year later (Titan V) so that might give us a hint at the launch of GPUs powered by NVIDIA's next-generation GPU architecture which is Ampere. With CES 2020 closing in, we would get to hear more details from NVIDIA about their future GPU architecture and next-generation product roadmap.