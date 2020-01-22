Nintendo Switch “Pro” GPU to be Based on Volta Architecture; 4K Support, Massive Performance Improvements Not Expected – Rumor

Nintendo is rumored to be working on a new Nintendo Switch model, and it seems like the Japanese company and NVIDIA are working for a new SoC for the console.

According to a rumor circulating online, a new Nintendo Switch model could be released in the final quarter of the year. This new model will not adopt the new TegraX1+, but new custom processors Nintendo is developing with NVIDIA. The GPU will be based on the Volta architecture.

Focus Home Interactive and Blackbird Interactive Announce New Partnership for Upcoming Game

Even with new processors, however, major performance improvements and 4K support should not be expected. Production of these custom processors has yet to begin, according to information coming from Taiwan, so it seems unlikely that the model could be released before the end of 2020.

As the rumor comes from unspecified sources, we should take it with a grain of salt. The leaker, however, got a good reputation, as he correctly revealed information on mobile products before, so there may be some truth in what has been revealed today.

Earlier this month, DigiTimes also revealed that a new Nintendo Switch model would be released this year. It has not been specified it would be a major hardware revision or a minor one, like the revised base model released last year with improved battery life. Considering the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite, it's being assumed that the next model could be a more powerful version of the regular model in the vein of the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X. With Nintendo often releasing revisions of its consoles, a release of another Nintendo Switch model is more than likely.

The new Nintendo Switch model has yet to be confirmed officially. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.