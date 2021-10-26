Nintendo Switch Pro Isn’t Needed That Badly, Says Saber Interactive

There have been countless rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro console, an allegedly more powerful version of Nintendo's top-selling hybrid handheld/home gaming system, floating around in the last couple of years or so. That said, the Japanese company has so far dashed the hopes of fans and released an OLED version instead. While an improvement in many ways, it doesn't offer any reprieve on the performance front.

However, not everyone agrees on the great need for the Nintendo Switch Pro. Speaking to Nintendo Everything, Saber Interactive's lead game designer Dmitry Grigorenko said it's not badly needed.

The obvious answer would be overall better hardware with less build and patch size limitations, but I don’t think the Switch needs a more powerful version that badly. Saber and many other talented studios have already proven that there is no such thing as an impossible port. Nintendo consoles were never about hardware, they were always about something that boosts your gameplay experience, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next. Each game we release on Switch pushes the hardware more than before. World War Z was a bigger challenge than our previous projects, and I am sure our next projects will also stand out, but it all depends on the game. Sometimes in the video game industry, the things that look incredibly complex from an outside perspective are actually easy to implement during development. Most of the time it’s the other way around though; the simplest things can take an immense amount of time and effort to get working. At Saber, I feel we reached a great balance in all our Switch ports by delivering amazing gameplay and keeping the games looking great.

As a reminder, Saber Interactive is responsible for some of the most impressive Nintendo Switch ports to date, such as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and World War Z.

Are you still eager to get the Nintendo Switch Pro as soon as possible, or should Nintendo take its time with it?