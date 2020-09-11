Nintendo Switch “Next-Gen” Hardware Hinted at by Monster Boy Developer

FDG Entertainment, the developer of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, recently hinted that Nintendo Switch "next-gen" hardware is in the works.

The developer hinted at a new Nintendo Switch model possibly supporting 4K resolution commenting on the announcement of a next-gen update for its game on its official Twitter profile.

Who knows ?! Maybe Switch also has some next-gen hardware in the oven? 🧐 — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) September 8, 2020

More and more people in the industry have been talking about a new Nintendo Switch model in the past few weeks. More recently, it has been revealed that Nintendo is apparently asking developers to make Switch games 4K resolution ready, suggesting that the new model will be a substantial upgrade over the base model that is currently available on the market.

Several outside game developers, speaking anonymously as the issue is private, said that Nintendo has asked them to make their games 4K-ready, suggesting a resolution upgrade is on its way.

The only Nintendo Switch hardware revision released so far is the Nintendo Switch Lite. Released around one year ago, this version of the console is perfect as a secondary Switch, as it is not compatible with the dock, lacking the hardware needed to output video.

The Switch Lite is a great secondary Switch, though for many the inability to dock to a TV will be an understandable deal-breaker. It's comfortable, aesthetically stylish, and plays games great, but it makes it awkward to play local multiplayer games and without detachable JoyCon it loses loads of existing functionality. A great gift for kids, perfect for those who wish to play a Switch by themselves in handheld mode, but for many, the original model will still be the better choice.

The new Nintendo Switch model has yet to be confirmed officially. We will let you know more about the console as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.