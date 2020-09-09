Nintendo Is Asking Developers To Make Switch Games 4K-Ready – Rumor

An upgraded Nintendo Switch model has been rumored to be in the works for quite some time, but the Japanese company has yet to confirm if this new console is indeed in the works. A new report, however, suggests that things could farther along than anticipated.

Bloomberg's Takahashi Mochizuki, who was among the first ones to talk about the Nintendo Switch Lite before the official announcement, recently revealed in a new report that Nintendo is asking developers to make their Switch games 4K-ready, suggesting that the upgraded model will indeed support 4K resolution

Several outside game developers, speaking anonymously as the issue is private, said that Nintendo has asked them to make their games 4K-ready, suggesting a resolution upgrade is on its way.

According to a previous report, Nintendo only looked into including more computing power and 4K resolution support into the upgraded Nintendo Switch, so what has been revealed today sounds pretty much like a confirmation.

The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because it’s private.

How the upgraded Nintendo Switch model will be able to support 4K resolution properly is anyone's guess at this point, but there's the chance that it will be able to do so thanks to DLSS 2.0 support, as a job ad that has surfaced online back in July revealed that NVIDIA was looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer for the Tegra team to work on next-generation graphics and AI technologies for gaming consoles and AI edge devices as well as on solutions to use artificial intelligence in graphics technologies like DLSS 2.0.

