Nintendo has said that it currently has no plans to launch any other new Switch model and has stated that recent reports on the Switch OLED profit margin are not correct.

Following the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED earlier this month, various sources said that the Kyoto-based company might still be launching an upgraded Switch model, the Switch Pro, later on. Some analysts said that the Switch OLED might be more of an interim model while Nintendo is waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 to be completed and component shortages to end.

The upcoming Switch OLED will sport an all-new, and larger, OLED display alongside a redesigned docked with built-in LAN port. Other than that, the new model won’t feature any major hardware improvements. As covered last week, Bloomberg reported that Nintendo will be improving profit margins on the new model as it will only cost them around $10 more per unit.

Now Nintendo is betting this momentum can be sustained with a new $350 model, a jump from the standard model’s original $300 price tag and a repudiation of traditional console economics”, Bloomberg wrote. “The upgrades are estimated to cost around $10 more per unit, meaning Nintendo is improving profit margins and relying on its rich library of games to keep sales brisk.”

Nintendo has now stated that this report is not correct, although it didn’t provide actual numbers. In addition, the company debunked the ongoing rumors about a New Nintendo Switch Pro model.

“A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch”, Nintendo writes on Twitter. “To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect.”

“We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”

Of course, with Nintendo debunking the Switch Pro rumors, still could still mean that we’ll be getting a new model somewhere next year.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launches on October 8 for $349.99.