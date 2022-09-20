Nintendo Switch Pro / Successor Rumored NVIDIA Tegra239 SoC Confirmed to Be Real; To Feature 8-Core CPU

The successor to the popular Nintendo Switch console has yet to be officially announced but considering it has been almost six years since the console's debut on the market, there's no doubt that it has been in the works for a while. While official information is scarce, a new leak may have provided new information on the SoC that will power the console.

As reported by Reddit user followmeinblue, the existence of the NVIDIA Tegra239 chip has been confirmed by the company with a comment from a developer found on the Linux Kernel Mailing Lists. The comment also confirms the chip will feature an 8-core CPU.

While by itself, the leak doesn't mean much, it's still notable because it has confirmed a leak by reliable leaker @kopite7kimi, who revealed that the Nintendo Switch successor will use the T239 chip, a customized version of the NVIDIA Orin Chip. Based on the Ampere architecture, it features a GPU sporting 2.048 CUDA Cores and a CPU sporting 12x ARM Cortex-A78AE cores. The next console from Nintendo is also rumored to support NVIDIA DLSS technology and ray tracing, as they are both referenced in the second generation Nintendo Switch graphics API.

Following the base model's release in 2017, Nintendo released multiple system revisions, including the Lite model and the OLED model, which comes with better battery life and screen than the base model. More information on this model can be found in our review:

Whether you upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED is up to you. The OLED model is the best version to experience the console’s games if you’ve been holding out getting a Switch until now. It’s a fantastic screen that improves everything Nintendo wants to do with art direction and style. Its new stand and metallic feel make it feel valuable. But if you already own a Switch, it’s up to you whether replaying the games you own on a better screen is worth it.