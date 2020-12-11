NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 New Trailer Gives New Look At Updated Combat and More

A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 trailer has been released online, showcasing more of the upcoming action role-playing game by Square Enix.

The new trailer, which has been shown during this year's The Game Awards pre-show, provides a new look at the updated combat system. While many of the mechanics of the original game will be in, it seems like combat will be way more fluid than before, allowing players to combine physical attacks with the Sealed Verses, powerful spells that Nier can unleash with the help of Grimoire Weiss.

Unleash a diverse arsenal of powerful weapons and magical attacks upon your enemies in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...! Check out the exhilarating new combat trailer shown during The Game Awards 2020.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is the remastered version of the original PlayStation 3 game which was only released in Japan. The Western version of the game, called NieR Gestalt in Japan, featured a different protagonist that was considered a better choice for Western audiences.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, originally released in Japan in April 2010. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses." Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother. The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata). PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on April 23rd, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.