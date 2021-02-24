NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 New Trailer Focuses on the Main Cast
A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 trailer has been released online today, showcasing more of the upcoming remaster.
The new trailer, which can be found below, focuses on the main cast and combat gameplay, showcasing some intense boss battles as well.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is launching in April on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. According to the PC official system requirements, the game will not be particularly demanding, which is not too surprising, considering it is a remaster of a PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 game.
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R9 270X; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280x720
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920x1080
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23rd worldwide.
A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity...
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan.
Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!
The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."
Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.
