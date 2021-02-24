NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 New Trailer Focuses on the Main Cast

A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 trailer has been released online today, showcasing more of the upcoming remaster.

The new trailer, which can be found below, focuses on the main cast and combat gameplay, showcasing some intense boss battles as well.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is launching in April on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. According to the PC official system requirements, the game will not be particularly demanding, which is not too surprising, considering it is a remaster of a PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 game.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R9 270X; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280x720

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920x1080



NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23rd worldwide.