NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 New Trailer Confirms Release Date

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released in late April 2021 in North America and Europe, Square Enix confirmed today.

A new trailer shown during today's We Have a Decent Amount of New Info stream confirms that the remastered version of the original game will be released on April 22nd in Japan and a day later, on April 23rd, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Following the release date announcement, the very first NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 gameplay has been shown. The new footage, set in one of the game's starting areas, highlighted some of the combat improvements, which make it easier to combine weapon and magic attacks, and the faster speed of the action. The gameplay upgrades were confirmed to be in a while back, but it's good to finally see them in action.

The original NieR Replicant released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010. While the game is certainly flawed, it managed to get a cult following thanks to its great setting and extremely moving story.

Experience a rich, twisting storyline of a world plagued by human anguish, buried secrets and a ravaging disease

Explore a beautiful, immersive world presented in signature Square Enix style

Diverse and action-packed game play heightened by a combination of chain attacks and crushing magic abilities

Multiple weapons to master, each with its own characteristics

Unlock magic abilities to unleash crushing blows to enemies near and far Cinematic event scenes that draw the player into the world of NIER

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches in North America and Europe on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23rd, 2021.