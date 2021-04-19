NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… New Trailer Showcases Additional Content
A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... trailer has been released online, showcasing the game's additional content.
The new trailer showcases, among other things, the 15 Nightmares high-difficulty dungeon, which was released for the original game as DLC, several extra costumes, including those included in the 4 YoRHa free DLC pack and the extra episode, Mermaid.
The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... official Twitter profile provided some new screenshots an overview of the additional content, which has been translated into English by Gematsu.
【15 Nightmares】
原作「NieR Replicant/Gestalt」ではDLCとして配信されていた高難易度のダンジョンが、本作では、本編の一部として収録されています。主人公のもうひとつの姿でステージをクリアしていくことで、様々な武器や「傾奇者」「鎧武者」といった追加コスチュームが入手可能です。 pic.twitter.com/68Ag9Jzfey
— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) April 19, 2021
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... launches this week, on April 23rd, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's hands-on preview.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…. so far feels familiar in all the right ways. The muscle memory for comboing with the Phoenix Spear and Dark Whirlwind came back after a decade away from Yonah and it took no time at all to feel comfortable with murdering through plenty of shades across the open plains. I'm eager to see what Yoko Taro will change things up with between now and the final release on April 23rd. After all, I don't think we'll see Square Enix publish a brand new NieR title without changing things up in some interesting ways. With less than a month to go until launch, I can certainly say that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…. is one of my most eagerly anticipated JRPGs to come in 2021.
