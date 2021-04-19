NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… New Trailer Showcases Additional Content

A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... trailer has been released online, showcasing the game's additional content.

The new trailer showcases, among other things, the 15 Nightmares high-difficulty dungeon, which was released for the original game as DLC, several extra costumes, including those included in the 4 YoRHa free DLC pack and the extra episode, Mermaid.

Square Enix Has Several Buyers Interested in M&A, Says Report; Company Responds It Has No Intention to Sell

The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... official Twitter profile provided some new screenshots an overview of the additional content, which has been translated into English by Gematsu.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... launches this week, on April 23rd, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's hands-on preview.