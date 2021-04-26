NieR Replicant Mod Fixes High FPS on PC, Though There’s a Catch

The first real NieR Replicant mod has been released on NexusMods and it fixes the game's high frame rate problems on PC. By default, the higher than 60FPS you go, the faster the game's speed will be. Needless to say, this ruins combat, hence this NieR Replicant mod.

Just download it, extract the files in the game's directory (where the .exe file is located), and follow the installation guide below. Do be mindful though that the mod seems to affect the ability to adjust the player's direction when walking.

CONFIGURATION: Set the fFPSCap value inside dinput8.ini to your FPS cap/refresh rate. In our testing, however, setting this as high as 360 worked just fine on a 144hz screen.

Make sure to select value that you can ideally lock as close as possible, it doesn't seem that the game breaks if you are below the target, however it will still speed up above it so using frame cap is still recommended. If you are using modified executable (like ultrawide patches, etc) launch the game with -skipcheck startup parameter to disable version check.

Please note that disabling version check will allow you to run the mod on unsupported versions of the game which may produce even less stable behavior than by default. KNOWN ISSUES: Player direction adjustment is broken, this mostly affects slow-walk feature. Issue under investigation. UI elements still animate at 60 FPS with no smoothing/interpolation.

Mouse sensitivity seems to be somewhat affected by framerate. If your gamepad stops working, and you're using SpecialK:

Inside dxgi.ini set Rehook=true under [Input.XInput] OR set DisablePS4HID=false under [Input.Gamepad]

