NieR Automata Steam Patch May Be Close to Release, as New Build Appears on Steam Database
The first NieR Automata patch announced last month may be close to release, judging from some recent happenings.
A few hours ago, a new build of the game has appeared on Steam Database, hinting at a possible imminent release. The previous build is from two years ago, so there's definitely something happening behind the scenes.
The upcoming NieR Automata Steam patch has been announced following the game getting added to the Xbox Game Pass library. This version of the game is a port of the Become as Gods Edition featuring some additional features not found in the Steam release such as AMD FidelityFX CAS support, a proper borderless mode, and more.
Invaders from another world attack without warning - unleashing the machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Highly-acclaimed and award-winning NieR:Automata™ is a fresh take on the action role-playing game (RPG) genre that gracefully blends mesmerizing action with a captivating story.
The NieR:Automata™ BECOME AS GODS Edition includes the action-packed 3C3C1D119440927 DLC* which features “Revealing Outfit” costume for 2B, “Young Man’s Outfit” costume for 9S and “Destroyer Outfit” costume for A2. After completing new sub-quests in this DLC, you can enjoy playing the game while wearing these costumes from NieR Replicant. Sub-quests take the form of three different battle challenges at three different colosseums.
NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review of the PlayStation 4 version.
You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you might even contemplate whether androids are capable of feeling emotion at all or if they’re merely going by what they were programmed to do. NieR: Automata rewards long-time fans of Yoko Taro’s works with an experience that transcends any single genre. Although it might not be a perfect game, the sum of NieR: Automata’s unique storytelling meshed with Platinum Games’ style of action meld together into a title well deserving of being one of my personal Games of the Year, not for the story being told but rather HOW 2B’s story was told.
