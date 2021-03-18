NieR Automata on Xbox Game Pass PC Features FidelityFX CAS and Proper Borderless Mode

NieR Automata is now available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, and it has been discovered that this version of the game is different from the one currently available on Steam.

The Xbox Game Pass version of the game is a port of the Become as Gods Edition, coming with additional features like support for AMD FidelityFX CAS and a proper borderless mode. Additionally, it seems like this version fixes many of the issues that have been present in the Steam release since launch, and that have yet to be fixed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Won’t Get Further DLC, as Team Is Focused on Development of the Remake’s Second Part

Square Enix has yet to comment on the matter, so we currently do not know if the new version of NieR Automata will eventually make its way to Steam. For the time being, it seems like subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass is the best way to play the game on PC.

The NieR Automata Become as Gods Edition has been released on Xbox One back in 2018. It includes the base game as well as the 3C3C1D119440927 expansion DLC.

Invaders from another world attack without warning - unleashing the machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Highly-acclaimed and award-winning NieR:Automata™ is a fresh take on the action role-playing game (RPG) genre that gracefully blends mesmerizing action with a captivating story. The NieR:Automata™ BECOME AS GODS Edition includes the action-packed 3C3C1D119440927 DLC* which features “Revealing Outfit” costume for 2B, “Young Man’s Outfit” costume for 9S and “Destroyer Outfit” costume for A2. After completing new sub-quests in this DLC, you can enjoy playing the game while wearing these costumes from NieR Replicant. Sub-quests take the form of three different battle challenges at three different colosseums.

NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.