NieR Automata Long-Anticipated Steam Patch Is Now Live

Over 4 years since its release, the Steam version of NieR Automata has finally received its first major patch which introduces new features as well as performance improvements and fixes.

The new update, which is finally live, is 14.3 GB big and packs a variety of improvements, such as a working borderless window mode, Fidelity FX CAS support, 4K UI textures, global illumination settings, and more.

In case you missed them, catch the full NieR Automata July 15th patch notes below.

▼ Changes made Borderless Video Settings Borderless video settings have been implemented.

Fidelity FX A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.

HDR The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.

Anti-aliasing Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality

UI textures (4K) Approximately 270 UI textures for icons, backdrops and UI elements etc. now support 4K resolutions.

Cut scenes The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cut scenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

Global illumination A new “Global illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.

Ambient occlusion/ bloom The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game’s resolution.

▼ Bug fixes It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a game pad controller.

The frame rate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings.

Other stability-related fixes have also been implemented.

NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.