A NieR Automata Steam Version Upgrade Patch Is Finally in the Works

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR Automata is in the works, Square Enix confirmed today.

Originally released in 2017, the Steam version of the second entry in the series released on Steam with a variety of issues that were never properly fixed, forcing players to install mods to play the game. More information on this highly-requested patch will be revealed at a later time.

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development. We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

As of now, the only way to enjoy NieR Automata properly on PC is by subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass. This new version of the game is a port of the Become as Gods Edition which includes support for AMD FidelityFX CAS and a proper borderless mode over the version currently available on Steam, which is likely to receive them when the newly announced patch goes live.

Invaders from another world attack without warning - unleashing the machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Highly-acclaimed and award-winning NieR:Automata™ is a fresh take on the action role-playing game (RPG) genre that gracefully blends mesmerizing action with a captivating story. The NieR:Automata™ BECOME AS GODS Edition includes the action-packed 3C3C1D119440927 DLC* which features “Revealing Outfit” costume for 2B, “Young Man’s Outfit” costume for 9S and “Destroyer Outfit” costume for A2. After completing new sub-quests in this DLC, you can enjoy playing the game while wearing these costumes from NieR Replicant. Sub-quests take the form of three different battle challenges at three different colosseums.

NieR Automata is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.