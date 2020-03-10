NFL and 2K Partner Once More to Make Non-Simulation Games From 2021 Onward

The NFL and 2K have announced the revival of the partnership ended in 2004. 2K will produce multiple NFL-licensed non-simulation games, which are expected to launch starting in calendar year 2021 (Take-Two's fiscal year 2022).

David Ismailer, President of 2K, stated:

The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans. We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization. It’s an exciting time for 2K and our fans. We’re growing our sports offerings and building on our core games with new IP, as well as continued support of award-winning franchises, all with the goal of giving our fans more amazing games and entertainment for years to come.

Joe Ruggiero, Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL, added:

Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort. 2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future.

The deal clearly aims to leave the simulation games field to EA's Madden, while 2K will craft arcade-like NFL games.