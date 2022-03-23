New WWE 2K22 Update 1.06 Includes High Priority Fixes and Improvements to Gameplay, Online, and More
WWE 2K22 Update 1.06 has been rolled out across all platforms, packing numerous high-priority fixes and improvements. We’ve got the full release notes.
Following the 1.05 patch from earlier this month, this new update packs additional improvements based on player feedback after the first week of play. The update includes general changes, as well as changes to gameplay, the online mode, and MyFaction. In addition, there are various under-the-hood changes that haven’t been documented just yet. Down below you’ll find the official release notes for this new patch, as shared by 2K.
“We’ve been busy watching game performance in the wild, and tracking player feedback in multiple forums and channels”, the development team writes. “Patch 1.06 is made up of our highest priority fixes and improvements, based on our first week of play.”
WWE 2K22 Update 1.06 Release Notes PC/PS5/PS4/Xbox Series/Xbox One
GENERAL
- General stability and performance improvements
- Various cutscene improvements for MyRise
- Improved hair/CAS part interactions
- Improved skin and eye shaders for various Superstars
- Updated character likenesses of various Superstars
- Improved texture blending and materials on 100s of hair models
- Changed the maximum number of favorite creators to 50
- Implemented criteria for nWo standalone bonus content
- Improved memory management of large numbers of logos when navigating multiple game modes and menus
- Increased array limit for logos to accommodate large numbers of downloaded logos
- Added and removed NG tags to improve CAS part combinations
- General hair updates and improvements
- General tattoo updates and improvements
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed reported concerns where enemies might take low or no damage in specific engagements
- Various prop and arena interaction improvements
- Various cage collision improvements
- Improved superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches
- Improved dive attacks vs. ladders
- Improved ladder dismounts
- Improved Superstar ally interactions in tag team steel cage matches
- Improved finisher reversals during run-ins
- Updated pyro in some entrances
- Improved logo/embossing interactions in Create a Championship
- Addressed reported concerns related to poses and Superstar registration during some reversals
- Improved interactions with steel steps when they are placed in the ring
- Improved Superstar interactions with ropes
- Addressed reported concerns related to Spear 2 attack while referee is close to defender
- Improved elimination behavior in Royal Rumble
- Improved taunt buffs and meter gain from Submission loops
- Improved Royal Rumble elimination setups by AI
- Improved Superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches
- Tuned downtime values for some moves
- Tuned rollout recovery times
- Increased difficulty of button mash pin kickout when more than two finishers have been received
- Increased illegal tag team stun duration for long tag matches
- Addressed reported concerns of exploits where certain finishers could not be reversed
- Tuned homing for Sweet Chin Music
- Tuned elimination difficulty in Royal Rumble when less than 3 Superstars are in the ring
- Tuned stun duration in relation to permadamage
- Addressed reported concerns with Austin Theory’s finisher
ONLINE
- General stability improvements
- Addressed reported concerns with abandoned lobbies
- Improved lobby performance with partial AI-populated matches
- Addressed reported concerns with long (15+ match) online sessions
- Improved performance of custom portraits in online lobbies
MyFACTION
- Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges
- Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars
- Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards
WWE2K22 is available globally now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter