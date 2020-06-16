First Look at WB Montreal’s New Batman Game Looming, Journalist Says

Somewhere between now and August 22nd, Warner Bros. Montreal will provide a first look at its upcoming new Batman game.

At least, that’s what Geeks Worldwide journalist James Sigfield claims on Twitter following an announcement from DC Comics about its upcoming DC fan event on August 22 – DC Fandome. According to Sigfield, who has been reporting on the rumored soft reboot of the Batman franchise for a couple of months now, it’s unsure whether we’ll be receiving an actual announcement of the game, but it’s clear that Warner Bros. will provide a first look at their yet to be announced new title.

We’ve included a relevant part of DC Comics’ announcement from today down below:

Be sure to check back at our official site, DCFanDome.com, frequently for additional updates on what will be happening inside the DC FanDome, including exciting new content on our new blog, the Daily Star, which kicks off with a welcoming note from Jim Lee himself. Also, follow the social channels below for frequent updates about participating cast members, creators, writers, artists and game developers you can expect to see.

“Sometime between now and August 22nd, WB Montreal will confirm their attendance for this even”, Sigfield writes on Twitter. “Whether that’s accompanied by an official announcement remains to be known, but you all will get your first look at the new Batman game no later than 8/22.”

Earlier this year, following reports from other sources earlier this year, the journalist reported that WB Montreal’s new title is said to be soft reboot of the whole Batman series. Concept art for this title was reportedly leaked shortly after that.

The new Batman game is allegedly releasing this Fall. The game has been described as a “primarily” next-gen title, which implies that we’re looking at cross-gen Batman installment for the current-gen console, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

As always, we will keep you posted as soon as more info on this rumored new Batman title comes in.