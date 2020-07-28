PlayStation 5 Instant Access System Will Be Called Activities

A few months back, a new PlayStation 5 system that will allow instant access to select parts of games has been teased by Mark Cerny. Today, we finally learn how this system is called and what it will allow players to do in the soon to be released racing game WCR 9.

This system which will be called Activities has been revealed during a presentation given by WCR 9 director Alan Jarniou and product manager Sébastien Waxin, as reported by Game Reactor Spain. The PlayStation 5 Activities system will allow instant access directly from the menu to races or other parts of the game.

The PlayStation 5 version of WCR 9 will also take advantage of the PlayStation 5 power to offer native 4K, minimum 60fps, improved physics and simulation, and higher texture resolution.

As already mentioned, the PlayStation 5 Activities system was teased a few months ago by Mark Cerny himself. The system will work for both single-player and multiplayer games.

Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up. Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide.