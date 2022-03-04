New World Russian Localization Halted by Amazon Games
Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann told TechRadar Gaming that the planned Russian localization of the MMORPG New World has been halted. As you might have already guessed, this is in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Companies such as CD Projekt RED and Bloober Team decided to stop selling their games in the Russian market, while Sony apparently removed Gran Turismo 7 from sale in the country. Electronic Arts, on the other hand, removed Russian national teams and clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online, and NHL 22.
New World is about to get a new update called Heart of Madness. As detailed below, the main additions will be a new Expedition (dungeon) and weapon (the Blunderbuss)
TEMPEST’S HEART - THE MYRKGARD EXPEDITIONThis update will conclude the story of Isabella. The main story quest line picks up as you pursue Isabella back to Shattered Mountain, leading to an epic final showdown. Enter the Tempest’s Heart as you venture into a corrupted dimension of reality through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard. Discover the secrets of her past while you dive deeper into her corrupted mind.
The Tempest’s Heart is an endgame expedition for 5 players. Recommended for level 60 New World players with Gearscore 550 or above.
NEW WEAPON: BLUNDERBUSS
The Blunderbuss is a ranged weapon that offers high-mobility coupled with potent close-to-mid range damage. It’s the first weapon to scale on strength and intelligence, making it a good companion for bruiser or mage builds.
Adventurers will be able to progress through two weapon mastery trees, allowing the player to choose between two distinct playstyles.
-
The Containment tree is all about closing the gap and unloading hot lead into your enemy’s face.
-
Conversely, the Chaos tree focuses on keeping your distance and bombarding areas with explosive AoE damage.
Alongside the release of the Blunderbuss weapon itself, we’re also releasing a new Legendary Weapon Quest series. Upon reaching Level 60 in New World and the maximum skill level with the new firearm, players should seek out Wang Tang Zhi in Ebonscale Reach settlement to start this epic endeavor.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 23.51
USD 59.99
USD 39.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.