New World Russian Localization Halted by Amazon Games

Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann told TechRadar Gaming that the planned Russian localization of the MMORPG New World has been halted. As you might have already guessed, this is in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Companies such as CD Projekt RED and Bloober Team decided to stop selling their games in the Russian market, while Sony apparently removed Gran Turismo 7 from sale in the country. Electronic Arts, on the other hand, removed Russian national teams and clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online, and NHL 22.

New World is about to get a new update called Heart of Madness. As detailed below, the main additions will be a new Expedition (dungeon) and weapon (the Blunderbuss)

