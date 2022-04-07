New World Gets Free Trial and Discount; Elder Scrolls Online Permanently Adds Morrowind Chapter to the Base Game

MMORPG fans who have been sitting on the fence for New World can check out Amazon Games' debut title for free on Steam this weekend. There's also a 40% discount if you want to buy the game afterward.

Starting April 7 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC), we’re hosting a Steam Free Weekend that will run through April 11 at 10AM PT. During this limited-time event, players will be able to try out New World and the recent updates we’ve made for free. New players can also save 40% on the Standard and Deluxe editions of New World when purchased between April 7 at 10AM PT and April 18 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC). CAN I PURCHASE ITEMS FROM THE IN-GAME STORE DURING THE FREE WEEKEND EVENT? In-game purchasing will not be available until you purchase the full game (either the Standard or Deluxe edition). WILL THERE BE A SERVER MERGE OR TRANSFER AVAILABLE AFTER THE FREE WEEKEND IF I WANT TO JOIN MY FRIENDS ON THEIR SERVER? Yes, we plan to merge free servers after the Steam Free Weekend to ensure healthy world populations.

Following the explosive launch, New World experienced a rapid decrease in players due to the lack of content and the excessive bugs and exploits. The latest Heart of Madness update attempted to address some of those issues by adding a new endgame Expedition, Tempest's Heart, and a new weapon, the Blunderbuss.

New World Russian Localization Halted by Amazon Games

In other MMORPG news, Zenimax Online announced that the Morrowind Chapter has now been permanently added to the base Elder Scrolls Online game. Upon logging in, all accounts should have received access; if that's not the case, though, you can pick it up for free from the DLC section of the Crown Store. The DLC includes the beloved zone of Vvardenfell with all of its quests and even the Halls of Fabrication 12-player endgame Trial; it does not, however, include the Warden class.

Elder Scrolls Online is also celebrating its eighth birthday with an anniversary event where players can enjoy bonus XP, unique rewards (including a brand new griffin-like Aurielic Quasigriff mount), and more. The event goes live later today and ends on April 19th.