Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21296 (RS_PRERELEASE) to Insiders in the Dev Channel. Today's build is available for all the Insiders as Dev Channel Insiders are no longer receiving different builds.

Hey #WindowsInsiders - Build 21296 is taking off today for folks in the Dev Channel! Check out the blog post for all the details: https://t.co/GiHIAeeuW1 ^AL#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/cDY2pE9aQi — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) January 21, 2021

Microsoft’s Support For Starlink In FCC Petition Fell On Deaf Ears

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21296: Changes and Improvements

We’re starting to roll out an update our converged clipboard history design (WIN + V) to support pinning, unpinning, deleting, and syncing individual entries. Appreciate your patience and feedback while we’ve been working on this. If you have any other feedback in this space, we welcome it in the Feedback Hub under Input and Language > Clipboard.

The ability to manage and create Storage Spaces from within Settings is now rolling out to all Insiders in the Dev Channel. If you have any feedback as you explore the changes, please file it under Files, Folders, and Online Storage > Storage spaces in the Feedback Hub.

Build 21296: Fixes

The issue that could prevent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from launching has been fixed and is in the process of rolling out. Please update your game(s) to apply the fix.

We fixed an issue from the previous flight where Xbox Game Bar was launching on its own for certain games, without pressing WIN + G.

We fixed an issue where when the Xbox Game Bar was launched (like when pressing WIN + G), the PC might appear unresponsive.

We fixed an issue resulting in the Program Compatibility Assistant sometimes unexpectedly taking up a large amount of CPU resources in the last few flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in explorer.exe hanging when mounting ISOs.

We fixed an issue where the Windows Security app might show both a check for updates button and link at the same time.

We fixed and issue causing some Insiders to experience rendering / graphic issues after resizing certain app windows.

Installing this build will restore x64 emulation on ARM64 if it had previously broken after installing Build 21292.1010.

For Insiders using x64 apps on ARM64, there is an updated preview of the ARM64 C++ redistributable (version 14.28.29812) now available to install from https://aka.ms/arm64previewredist. This updated redist adds vcruntime140_1.dll and fixes crashes occurring in a number of CAD applications.

Windows 10 RS_PRERELEASE Build 21296: Known issues

We’re working on a fix for an issue Insiders have reported where certain games like State of Decay 2, or titles from the Assassin’s Creed franchise, may hang or crash when launching.

We’re investigating an issue where some 32-bit systems may lose network connection after taking this build. If you are running a 32-bit version of Windows, you may wish to pause updates until the issue is resolved.

Miracast users may experience very low frame rates in this build.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re investigating an issue impacting the reliability of Start and other modern apps, which started in the previous flight. If you are impacted, you may experience the Start menu layout resetting.

Aero Shake is disabled in this build. To enable it, you will need to go here in Registry Editor and create a new DWORD entry named DisallowShaking with a value of 0: HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced .

. Live previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. We’re continuing to work on polishing this experience.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

[News and interests] Upgrading to this build will cause your news and interests taskbar setting to be reset to “Show icon and text”. This is fixed going forward.

[News and interests] Sometimes the news and interests flyout cannot be dismissed with pen.

[News and interests] News and interests uses more taskbar space on the left than expected.

[News and interests] The taskbar button can show stale information each time the user signs into their Windows session.

[News and interests] The news and interests flyout shows content in a single column before quickly switching to double column.

[News and interests] Text in taskbar button can look pixelated in high resolution screens.

[News and interests] The taskbar context menu and news and interests overlap.

[News and interests] In certain circumstances, news and interests uses 100% of CPU when first launched.

[News and interests] Attempting to share content dismisses the flyout.

[ARM64] Insiders who installed the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver on the Surface Pro X may experience reduced brightness of the display. This will be addressed in a future update.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.