New Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 9.0.1 Inbound, Packing Fighter Adjustments

As confirmed by Nintendo, Super Smash Bros Ultimate update 9.0.1 will be arriving tomorrow.

Last week, Nintendo released the 9.0 update, which added support for DLC Fighter pack 7 and its new Minecraft challengers, Alex and Steve. Fast forward one week and Nintendo has now confirmed that a new update will be released, packing fighter adjustments.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 Possibly Already In the Works as Sucker Punch is Looking for a Narrative Writer for Stories Set in Feudal Japan

Following the update, replay data from previous versions of the game will be incompatible. In order to save precious replays, be sure to convert them through the Vault.

A new Ver. 9.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive tomorrow! This update will include fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/vC4LmiJmp8 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) October 21, 2020

Exact details about the specific fighter adjustments haven't been revealed just yet. We'll update this post as soon as Nintendo releases the full patch notes.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. To date, the insanely popular brawler features more than 77 fighters from various franchises, including Super Mario, Kirby, the Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Pokémon, Metal Gear Solid, Sonic, Final Fantasy VII, Minecraft, and many more.

New characters and stages join the entire legacy roster!