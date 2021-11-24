The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Comparison Video Highlights High Draw Distance on Xbox Series X, Native 4K Resolution on PlayStation 5

A new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition comparison has been shared online today, highlighting the differences between all versions of the game.

The comparison, which has been shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, confirms that the PlayStation 5 version is the only one running at native 4K resolution, as the game runs at dynamic 2160p on Xbox Series X and dynamic 1440p on Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series X version, however, features a higher draw distance that is sometimes even higher than that of the PC version.

- The nextgen versions can be obtained for free with the Special Edition (although it does not include the DLCs).

- In the same areas, Xbox Series S/X have shown dynamic resolution, while PS5 has kept the native 2160p.

- Series X shows a greater draw distance than PS5 and even with respect to PC in some zones.

- PC continues to display higher quality shadows and anisotropic filtering.

- Textures have the same quality on all platforms.

- Nextgen consoles should be able to run this game smoothly at the highest settings. A little more optimization would have been great.

- Not the best nextgen patch I have found, but the 60fps is appreciated.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The game includes everything found in the Special Edition as well as new features, such as fishing.