New Santa Monica Studio Head Revealed by Sony After Shannon Studstill’s Departure

Following yesterday's news of Santa Monica studio head Shannon Studstill departing to lead a new first-party developer at Google Stadia, Sony promptly addressed the question of her replacement.

In a statement sent to IGN, Sony revealed that Yumi Yang, who was credited as Director of Product Development for God of War, will take her place as the new Santa Monica Studio head.

We extend our warmest congratulations to Shannon Studstill on her new role. Under her leadership, the studio she helped found over twenty years ago masterfully reinvented itself and its greatest franchise with 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War. In her role as VP of Product Development, Shannon helped smaller independent teams incubate within the studio, leading to groundbreaking works like Journey and The Unfinished Swan. All of PlayStation is better for and grateful of her many years of exemplary service and bold creative vision. Taking over as studio head is Yumi Yang, a 19-year PlayStation veteran with an extensive background in product development and heavy involvement across many of Santa Monica Studio’s biggest games. Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential. After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future.

Santa Monica Studio is responsible for the highly successful God of War reimagining released in 2018. The PlayStation 4 exclusive game went on to sell over 10 million copies and garner critical acclaim, including a perfect score from our review. It also won our 'Best Action Game of the Decade' community award.