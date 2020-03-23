New RPCS3 Version Features Frame Rate Unlocking For Certain Games, Including The Last of Us and The Uncharted Series

A new version of the PC PS3 emulator, RPCS3, has been released which allows users to unlock the frame rates of various PS3 titles.

In a freshly-released video, the team behind the best PS3 PC emulator detailed the new feature. Basically, users of the new version can use the new Vblank option to change frame rate. In addition, users are able to dynamically change Vblank and clock scale while running a game, to achieve a certain frame rate.

As the RPCS3 team notes, not every PS3 title works with the new Vblank settings and specific game patches might be required to unlock and set the frame rate. “Vblank doesn’t work for every game; some have sped up gameplay or cutscenes, while others are unaffected or require a custom patch”, the RPCS3 team writes.

“VBlank Frequency only changes the framerate cap, not your performance. You will need powerful hardware to his these higher framerates. VBlank also affects the frame limit in some more demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption, although high-end hardware is required to take advantage of this.”

While not all in a playable state, titles that do currently work with Vblank are The Last of Us, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Skate 3, WipEout HD, ModNation Racers, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Silent Hill Downpour, Asura's Wrath and Yakuza Ishin.

Those interested can download the latest version of RPCS3 from the the emulator’s official website right here.