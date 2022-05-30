iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic Chip Will be a Minor Upgrade Against iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic

Apple will potentially announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models on September 13 and we are expecting a boatload of new additions in terms of design. The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a dual-cutout design with major improvements in the camera department. Moreover, the duo will feature Apple's upgraded chip for enhanced performance. According to the latest, the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature minor upgrades in terms of performance against the current A15 Bionic chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's 16 Bionic Chip in iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Minor Upgrades Over iPhone 13's A15 Bionic

It was previously reported that Apple's A16 Bionic chip will be manufactured using the same process as the A15 Bionic chip. ShrimpApplePro also suggested that a gigantic performance leap is expected for the M-series of chips. Now, Ming-Chi Kuo is corroborating the same rumors in a Twitter thread, suggesting that the A16 Bionic chip will only bring minor upgrades against the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 Bionic chip.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentions that Apple supplier TSMC's improved N3 and N4P fabrication process will be mass-produced in 2023. Henceforth, we can expect major improvements in next year's chips for the iPhone. For this year, the supplier will use N5P and N4 technology to manufacture chips for Apple. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the upcoming A16 Bionic will not feature major improvements over the current A15 Bionic chip. What this means is that we can expect "limited" performance and efficiency improvements over the current A15 chip. Moreover, Kuo believes that the iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic chip is "more of a marketing purpose."

Apple will launch four models of the iPhone 14 on September 13, according to a recent rumor. Two models will stick to the A15 Bionic and the 'Pro' variants will feature Apple's A16 Bionic chip. The standard models are also rumored to feature a notch while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a dual-cutout design. Take note that these are mere speculations at this stage and the final word rests with Apple. Henceforth, take the news with a pinch of salt.

