New PS5 DualSense Colors Could be Inbound as Sony’s Repair Page Mentions Additional Unnannounced Colors

New PlayStation 5 DualSense colors could be inbound as PlayStation's repair page seemingly mentions yet announced color designs.

The additional colors were spotted by eagle-eyed Reddit user 'Loyal_Frost' after filling in the necessary details on the official PlayStation support page when requesting a repair for a DualSense controller. After filling in the serial and model number of your DualSense controller, users are asked to pick their color. Still, instead of listing the already announced and released colors, the list also mentions two new colors - Metallic Red and Metallic White.

An exciting find for sure, and one that PlayStation fans will surely appreciate - at least if you're into those color designs. We tested out the page for ourselves, and the repair page does indeed mention these additional DualSense colors as can be seen in the screenshot below:

The list mentions 'Metallic Gray' and 'Metallic Red' as additional colors

To date, Sony has announced and released a total of eight DualSense color designs, including the original 'White' controller, the 'Midnight Black' design, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Grey Camouflage, and the special God of War Ragnarok design.

Sony has yet to officially announce these new DualSense colors so take the information above with a pinch of salt for now.

"Today we are pleased to reveal the newest colors to join the PS5 family of color accessory offerings: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple", Sony announced back in December of 2021. "Adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller colors, the latest galaxy-inspired colors will launch globally starting in January 2022 at participating retailers."

Aside from the traditional DualSense controller, Sony has now also released its DualSense Edge controller for the competitive player. Unfortunately, a recent teardown video has revealed that this pro variant packs an even shorter battery life than the regular DualSense due to the use of a smaller battery inside the controller.