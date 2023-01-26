The DualSense Edge’s Shorter Battery Life Is Due To Much Smaller Battery, New Teardown Confirms

It has been known for a good while that the PlayStation 5's DualSense Edge controller would have a shorter battery life, compared to that of a regular DualSense controller, due to Sony wanting to "achieve a good balance between wireless operating time and high-performance features." Thanks to a new teardown video, however, we have learned more on the matter.

In a new teardown conducted live on Twitch by Budd's Controllers, it has been confirmed that the battery of the new controller isn't just much smaller in size but also in capacity, going from 1,560 mAh to 1,050 mAh. Budd's Controllers shared a comparison picture as well, which can be checked out below.

Check out the battery size difference/ pic.twitter.com/oAOS7yWbiM — Budd's Controllers (@buddscontroller) January 26, 2023

The DualSense shorter battery life may be a got trade off for the controller's advanced features, such as changeable stick caps and back buttons, replaceable stick modules, ability to save multiple control profiles, and more.

Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.

You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games. Ability to save multiple control profiles: Once you’ve found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you’ll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you’re facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale.

Once you’ve found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you’ll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you’re facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale. On-controller user interface: The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.

The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game. Changeable stick caps and back buttons: Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips. Replaceable stick modules: Play longer with the ability to fully replace each individual stick module on the controller (replacement stick modules will be sold separately).

Play longer with the ability to fully replace each individual stick module on the controller (replacement stick modules will be sold separately). Built-in DualSense wireless controller features: The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

The DualSense Edge controller is now available for purchase worldwide. It retails for $199.99 in the United States, €239.99 in Europe, and £209.99 in the United Kingdom.