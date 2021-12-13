PlayStation 5 New Console Covers, DualSense Colors Announced

New PlayStation 5 console covers and new DualSense colors have been announced today for a January 2022 launch in select territories.

A new post on the Official PlayStation Blog revealed the new console covers, which will come in different colors to match all of the DualSense colors - Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. The Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controllers will launch globally starting in January 2022 at participating retailers.

The new PlayStation 5 console covers will also start launching in January 2022. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers will be the first ones to launch, followed by the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue, which will all launch in the first half of 2022. Official pricing hasn't been revealed, but it looks like they will cost $54.99, according to the PlayStation Direct listing.

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available.

More information on the PlayStation 5 console covers, as well as more information on how to purchase them directly from Sony via PlayStation Direct can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.