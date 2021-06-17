PS5 System Software Beta Program Announced, Next Big Update Drops “Later This Year”

Microsoft has long had programs that let players beta test new features and updates coming to Xbox consoles, but typically Sony has taken a more of a “Surprise! Here’s an update!” approach. Well, it seems that’s changing, as Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 system software beta program for the console’s next big update, which will arrive sometime “later this year.” Sony has not revealed what this update will include, although they promise more details “in the coming weeks.” Here’s a bit more information about the new PS5 beta program…

Later this year, we’re rolling out another major system update packed with new features, and we want your help testing them out! Starting today, you can register for an opportunity to join the first-ever PS5 system software beta program. Registration is open to players over the age of 18 in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France. By signing up, you could be among the first to put new features to the test and provide essential feedback that will help guide their development. If you’re selected to be part of the program, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to download the beta version of the next system software. In order to sign up, you’ll need a PS5 console with an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account. You will also be added to the potential participant pool for future PS5 system software betas automatically without having to register again. After the beta begins, you can restore your system software to the latest official release version before the beta program ends.

You can register to be a part of the PS5 system software beta here. Anybody out there planning to sign up? What type of features and improvements are you hoping the next big PS5 update brings?

