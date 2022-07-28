PlayStation 5 New System Software Beta Introduces 1440p Support, Interface Improvements and More

A new PlayStation 5 beta system software is now available for select users, allowing them to test out some highly requested features before they go live to the public.

As detailed in a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, invited beta participants will be able to try out 1440p resolution support coming complete with supersampling support for games with a higher native resolution and a new Gamelists feature:

1440p HDMI Video Output The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs. If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output. You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.



Gamelists In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier. To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it. You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.



The new PlayStation 5 also brings other interface improvements, such as an option to compare 3D and Stereo Audio, easier access to in-progress activities, and new social features:

Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio You can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose your preferred setting.



Easier Access to In-progress Activities When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off.



Request Share Screen You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].



Joinable Game Notification When you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join, you’ll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.



View New Friends’ Profiles When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests].



Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.



The new PlayStation 5 system software beta is available for selected participants in the U.S, Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France. A public release date for the new system software version hasn't been announced.