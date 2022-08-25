Menu
Company

Major PS5 Price Increase in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada; No Price Increase in the US

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 25, 2022
ps5 price increase

Sony has announced that it's increasing the retail PS5 price in various countries due to the global economic environment.

Sony President and CEO, Jim Ryan, announced the price increase on the official PlayStation Blog just now. Various markets will be affected, including Europe, UK, Japan, Canada, China, Mexico and Australia. According to Ryan, there will be no PS5 price increase in the US.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
PS5 Price Was Decided in Early 2020, Pre-Lockdown, and Never Changed; Big Games Will Come Earlier

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing”, Ryan writes on the PS Blog. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”

When looking at the European retail price, we're looking at a 10% price increase, which can be considered quite substantial (the PS5 disc model previously sold for $499.99). In his post, the PlayStation CEO refrains from explaining why the price in the US hasn't been increased.

According to Ryan’s post, the price increase will be in effect immediately, unless mentioned otherwise. Down below you’ll find the new retail prices in the affected countries:

  • Europe
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99
    • PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99
  • UK
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99
    • PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99
  • Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022)
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)
    • PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)
  • China
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan
    • PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan
  • Australia
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95
    • PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95
  • Mexico
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999
    • PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499
  • Canada
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99
    • PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

Ryan adds, “While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come.”

A major price increase for Sony’s console, and although this decision has likely not been made easily, we’re pretty sure that fans won’t like it.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order