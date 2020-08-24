New Nintendo Switch Game That “Everyone Will Enjoy” Is Being Teased by Japanese Magazine Nintendo Dream

Japanese Nintendo gaming magazine Nintendo Dream has teased a new upcoming Switch game “that everyone will enjoy”.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, the most recent issue of the magazine, the October issue (released on August 21), mentions a feature about the new title that will be included with the next issue of the magazine that is slated for a release on September 19.

Aside from this tease, no further details were shared in the Nintendo magazine. We’ve heard about “interesting” announcements earlier that turned out to be rather lackluster. As such, fans should keep their expectations in check until we know more about this particular Switch tease.

Over the past months, numerous sources have reported on Nintendo planning to release a Super Mario collection to celebrate the happy plumber’s 35th Anniversary this September - Nintendo is said to release two seperate bundles including Super Mario 3D World, Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and possibly, Super Mario Galaxy 2. Whether Nintendo Dream’s tease is related to this remains to be seen.

As always, we will keep you updated on this matter. Stay tuned. Recent rumors suggest that Nintendo is gearing up to air a new 'General' Nintendo Direct broadcast later this week on August 28. The most recent general Direct broadcast dates from September last year. Back in March of this year, Nintendo aired a Direct Mini showcase focusing on Switch games releasing this year. Last month, a Direct Mini Partner Showcase was aired , focusing on Nintendo's development and publishing partners.

