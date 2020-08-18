Next General Nintendo Direct To Air On August 28th – Rumor

A general Nintendo Direct is going to be aired right before the end of the month, according to a few reliable sources.

ResetERA forums members C. Tsubasa and NateDrake have been hinting in the past few days that the next Nintendo Direct will air on August 28th. They also hinted at a Nindies presentation for this week, which is indeed happening later today, before the official announcement.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb also updated his Summer Games Mess list with a Nintendo Wild Card between August 27th and September, giving more credibility to this rumor. According to Grubb, the next Nintendo Direct could happen during Gamescom as well.

Have you heard about these video games? pic.twitter.com/qVE6WnrI8D — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 17, 2020

Right. It does not mean after Gamescom, necessarily. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 17, 2020

While these sources proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in, which shouldn't take too long if the next general Nintendo Direct is happening before the end of August.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, retailers seem to be gearing up for a new Nintendo Direct. Amazon UK recently started listing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch, which could be one of the first-party games that will be revealed soon.

It has been some time since a proper Nintendo Direct aired. The previous did not feature any first-party title, focusing instead on games in development from Nintendo's publishing partners like Atlus, who confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei Nocturne HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch and that Shin Megami Tensei V will release worldwide in 2021. Also confirmed during the Direct Mini were new DLC content for Cadence of Hyrule, third-person shooter Rogue Company from Hi-Rez Studios, and WWE 2k Battlegrounds.

The next Nintendo Direct has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.